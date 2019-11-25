Jonas Brothers: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Band Trio Plus Some Fun Trivia

The Jonas Brothers took the internet by storm when they announced that they are getting back together. The fans went gaga over the band’s very first release after the reunion, Sucker. There was a huge turnout for the entire tour of the new album. The brothers also announced a documentary about their lives, careers, and what led to their decision of getting back together. Here is everything you need to know about the Jonas Brothers.

The Jonas Brothers – All you need to know and some fun trivia

The reunion announcement

When the band decided to get back together, the official announcement was an interesting segment to watch. The brothers collaborated with James Corden (A late-night show host) for his famous ‘Carpool Karaoke’. As soon as they released the segment on their social media, the fans went crazy over it.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Fans Go Crazy As Jonas Brothers Bag Grammy Nominations

There is a 4th Jonas Brother

All die-hard Jonas brothers fans are aware of the fact that the Jonas clan consists of a 4th Jonas brother named Frankie. He never got to join the band as he was too young during its inception. Why wasn’t he included the second time around? That is a mystery everyone wants an answer for. He has previously worked with the brothers during a few episodes of the Disney show Jonas where he played the younger brother who was too young to be able to become a part of the band.

Kevin is a meme?

The oldest brother, Kevin Jonas, is the subject of a meme called Lonely Kevin. During an interview, Joe explained that the meme originated during his 2016 Reddit AMA when he was on a phone call and was standing with a confused expression. He further explained that the brothers were late for something and Kevin was just waiting on the corner with his phone.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Post For Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers As They Bag Grammy Nomination

The Band was accidental

When the Jonas brothers first started working on their music, the trio had no intention of starting a band. Initially, the focus was almost entirely on Nick Jonas’ solo act. When Nick Jonas was working on his solo act in 2004, Joe and Kevin Jonas decided to join in a totally behind-the-scenes kind of way.

The story behind the purity rings

All the Jonas Brothers fans are aware of the fact that before they grew all up, the trio was often seen wearing purity rings. Their documentary recalls the Church dissing the brothers’ music and their dad for raising 'Rock-n-Roll' playing heathens. Kevin Jonas also said in the documentary that there was some judgment on them for not being a Christian band and singing about girls became an issue.

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas' Best Songs That Fans Worldwide Fell In Love With

ALSO READ | Grammy 2020: Sophie Turner Reacts To Nick Jonas' Nomination For 'Sucker', Shares Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.