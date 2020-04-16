Bruce Campbell Wants To Play Villain In 'Doctor Strange' Sequel?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as he reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange in the MCU. News about Sam Raimi directing the movie has been doing the rounds. Now, Bruce Campbell has expressed his interest in the movie. Read to know more.

Bruce Campbell wants to be in Doctor Strange sequel?

Recently, Sam Raimi confirmed in an interview with a daily that he is involved in Doctor Strange 2. This possibly hints at him directing the movie, which has been in news for a while. Now Bruce Campbell tweeted that he wants to play ‘some’ character in Doctor Strange sequel. His tweet points that he would like to stand against Doctor Strange, possibly playing the villain in the movie. Take a look at his tweet.

Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor... https://t.co/1ZTpfoE3te — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 15, 2020

Bruce Campbell is popularly known for his performance as Ash Williams in Evil Dead franchise. Sam Raimi wrote and helmed the original projects, The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead II (1987) and Army of Darkness (1992). Noting Campbell and Raimi’s previous ventures being a success, fans would love to see them together. However, there is no confirmation about the villain in Doctor Strange 2 is made.

Sam Raimi came into work in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Scot Derrickson stepped down. Derrickson directed critically acclaimed Doctor Strange (2016). He left his role as the director from the sequel due to ‘creative differences’ with Marvel Studios. Derrickson mentioned in a tweet that Raimi is a great choice to take on his job.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead reprising his role in the MCU. It will reportedly be tied up to WandaVision series on Disney+ and will feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. The film is also said to feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, tie with Loki series on Disney+. Doctor Strange sequel is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

