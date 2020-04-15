Sam Raimi To Direct 'Doctor Strange' Sequel Starring Benedict Cumberbatch?

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie was first supposed to be directed by Scott Derrickson, who helmed Doctor Strange (2016). But he exited as the director and news about Sam Raimi stepping in were doing rounds. Now Raimi has confirmed about his involvement in the sequel.

Also Read | Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Introduce New Unexpected Characters?

Sam Raimi confirmed in Doctor Strange sequel

Sam Raimi is popular for directing Sony’s original Spider-Man trilogy starring Toby Maguire. The much-acclaimed Spider-Man 2 (2004) had a Doctor Strange reference. In a scene from the movie, J.Jonah Jameson and his assistant mentions Doctor Strange when they were coming up with names for Doctor Octopus.

Now, in a recent interview with a daily, Sam Raimi talked about the scene and Doctor Strange. He said that he loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for him. Strange was probably at number five for him of great comic book characters. He mentioned that Doctor Strange was so original, but when they had that moment in Spider-Man 2 he had no idea that they would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie. So it was really funny to him that coincidentally that line was in the movie. Raimi wished that they had the foresight to know that he was going to be involved in the project.

Also Read | 'Doctor Strange 2' Will Not Be A Horror Film But Have Scary Sequences, Says Kevin Feige

Also Read | Marvel Fan Re-imagines 'Spiderman' As The New 'Doctor Strange' In 'what If' Fan Art

Scott Derrickson stepped down as the director of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness due to ‘creative differences’ with Marvel Studios. News of Sam Raimi taking on the job was doing the rounds on the internet. Derrickson in a tweet said that he has worked with Raimi and that he is one of the nicest people he has known in the film business. Derrickson stated that Raimi is a great choice to take over Doctor Strange sequel.

Also Read | 'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson Calls Sam Raimi 'a Great Choice' For The Sequel

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead reprising his role in the MCU. It will reportedly be tied up to WandaVision series on Disney+ and will feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. The film is also said to feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, tie with Loki series on Disney+. Doctor Strange sequel is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.