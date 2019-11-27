Bruce Lee Birthday Special | 5 Best Bruce Lee Movies To Watch

Bruce Lee is a Chinese American actor, director, martial artist and philosopher whose real name was Lee Jun-fan. His father introduced him to the film industry and he has appeared in several movies as a child actor. When he turned 18, he moved to the United States and started making films on martial arts. The direction and tone of his films changed and they have influenced martial arts films in Hollywood, Hong Kong and the rest of the world. On the occasion of what would have been his 79th birthday, here is a list of some of his best movies:

Also Read | Bruce Lee: Reminiscing The Best Movies By The Martial Artist On His Birthday

Enter the Dragon

This movie released in the year 1973 and is about a martial artist who helps the British Intelligence in an undercover mission. The mission was to get the villain in the story, named Han, and put him behind the bars. Han is someone who was involved in drug trafficking and the sex trade. Bruce Lee played the role of the undercover agent called Lee. The film got released in two languages, English and Cantonese and after its success, got dubbed in multiple languages. The film received high praise from critics.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Vs Disha Patani - A Comparison Of Their Careers

Way of the Dragon

This movie released in the year 1972 and is based on martial arts. The protagonist, Tang, is played by Bruce Lee. He decides to help his relatives who are being forced by a syndicate to sell their restaurant. The circumstances lead to the syndicate hiring a renowned martial artist to defeat Tang. The film was widely praised by critics.

Also Read | Jackie Chan Reveals He Pretended To Be 'in Pain' In Front Of Bruce Lee

Fist of Fury

Fist of Fury is another movie starring Lee that is based on martial arts. It released in 1972 and was directed by Lo Wei. The protagonist in the film, Chen Zhen (played by Bruce Lee), leaves his homeland of China and settles in Thailand to stay with his family. He swore to his mother that he would avoid violence in his new life. But complications soon arise at his job.

Also Read | RRR Cast: Know All About The Star Cast Of The Upcoming S. S. Rajamouli Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.