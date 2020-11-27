Bruce Lee's Birth Anniversary: 15 Facts About 'Enter The Dragon' Artist

Bruce Lee's fans have taken over social media to celebrate his birth anniversary. Lee was a legendary actor, director, martial arts instructor and philosopher. Some of his most famous movies are - Enter the Dragon (1973), The Big Boss (1971) and Fist of Fury (1972) and Golden Harvest's Way of the Dragon (1972). On the occasion of Bruce Lee's birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him, take a look:

Also Read | What time does 'Over Christmas' release on Netflix? Read about the plot and more

About Bruce Lee

1) Bruce Lee was the son of Cantonese opera star Lee Hoi-chuen and born in California. Even though he was born in the US, he was raised in Hong Kong.

2) Lee was introduced to the film industry at quite a young age and he also starred in Golden Gate Girl when he was a baby.

3) Lee's own website cites that he had been in more than 20 movies before the age of 18 years old.

Also Read | What time does 'Virgin River' season 2 release on Netflix? Read more

4) Lee's biography states that he used to get involved in many street fights and thus his parents put him under martial arts training so that he could fend for himself.

5) Lee trained with Wing Chun with Yip Man in Hong Kong. He often asked his students to fight in tournaments instead on the streets and was a very disciplined teacher, reports add.

6) Lee founded Jeet Kune Do or "The way of the intercepting fist" which was ' influenced by the personal philosophy and experiences' of Bruce Lee himself.

7) The Green Hornet ( 1966 to 1970) introduced the world to a young Bruce Lee and his fighting techniques. Bruce Lee's career in movies kick-started after this and many people began recognising him as an icon, many media outlets reported.

Also Read | What time does 'The Beast' release on Netflix? See details about the action thriller here

8) Lee also loved writing poetry. His daughter mentioned in one her videos - "He did write poetry; he was really the consummate artist."

9) Superstars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Steve McQueen were Lee's students.

10) Bruce Lee has never lost any fight in his life, many media outlets cited. He could also take a coin from one's hand as they were closing it and put another one there.

Also Read | What time does 'The Call' release on Netflix? See details about South Korean thriller here

11) Lee was also a very good dancer. His website mentions that he loved dancing.

12) His “unstoppable punch" was very famous and has been featured in many films.

13) Lee was also a Philosophy major and came up with many of his own philosophies.

14) Bruce Lee has a star in both Hong Kong and Hollywood, honouring his memory and talent.

15) Bruce Lee died on July 20, 1973, at the age of 32 due to cerebral oedema.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.