What Time Does 'The Beast' Release On Netflix? See Details About The Action Thriller Here

During the past few months, Netflix has managed to keep its global audience entertained. The streaming service giant has released several hit movies and TV shows for its viewers this year. Netflix also had a good run with its original movies. They are now back again with the release of its upcoming movie The Beast. It is an Italian Crime action thriller.

As The Beast Release date, 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about The Beast release time and have been curious to know at what time does The Beast release on Netflix. For all the people who are eager to know about The Beast release date 2020 and time, here is everything you need to know.

The Beast release date 2020

The Beast release date 2020 is going to be November 27, 2020. This means that the movie will be available for the audience all over the world from tomorrow. Viewers with an active subscription of Netflix plan can stream The Beast movie on their devices from tomorrow.

What time does The Beast release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all of their movies and TV shows at midnight according to PT. Therefore, like all other shows and movies, The Beast release time on Netflix will also be 12 AM according to PT. Subscribers of Netflix in India can stream The Beast movie from 1.30 PM on Friday. As per Eastern Time, the action thriller will be available to watch at 3 AM on November 27, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, The Beast will be available to watch from 7 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream the movie from 8 AM while viewers in Italy can watch The Beast on Netflix from 9 AM tomorrow.

About The Beast

The Beast is an upcoming gritty action crime thriller. The Italian movie is helmed by Ludovico Di Martino. The official synopsis about the movie on Netflix reads as, “To rescue his daughter, an unstable Special Forces veteran unleashes his inner beast as he pursues her kidnappers-and soon becomes a suspect himself.” The Beast cast features Fabrizio Gifuni, Lino Musella ad Monica Piseddu in lead roles. The Trailer of The Beast on Netflix was received well by the audience and critics alike. Here is a look at The Beast movie.

