What Time Does 'Over Christmas' Release On Netflix? Read About The Plot And More

Netflix is all set to release a new show titled Over Christmas. Netflix has been putting out great content ever since the beginning of the pandemic and has kept its fans hooked. Over Christmas series would be the eleventh German original show to be shown on Netflix. Read on to know about the cast, release date, number of episodes and other information about this mini-series revolving around the holiday season.

What time does Over Christmas release on Netflix?

The season one release time of Over Christmas is expected to be at 12 AM according. Subscribers of Netflix in India can stream the mini-series from 1.30 pm PT on Friday, November 27. According to daily research plot, it will be a mini-series with only three episodes and each episode will have a 45-minute run time. This show belongs to the sentimental, heartfelt, romantic, and feel-good genre on Netflix.

The plot of the series is about Basti, played by Luke Mockridge and how things get really tough for him in the festive season. His career as a musician is not crowned with success and the prospect of having to celebrate a rather depressing Christmas after separating from his girlfriend Fine pulls the general mood down even more.

A visit over the holidays to meet his family promises a welcome distraction, but when his brother Niklas suddenly appears with ex Fine at his side, Basti even loses the last bit of hope for a happy future. With thoughts of little hope for his future, Basti’s Christmas is rocked further when a tragic secret of Mama Brigette and Papa Walter’s comes to light. You can watch the trailer of the series here.

Over Christmas on Netflix's release date is November 27, 2020. The series directed by Tobi Baumann is loosely based on the novel 7 Kilos in 3 Days: Home Over Christmas by Christian Huber. Co-producer Luke Mockridge will make his acting debut in the show. The cast of the show, other than Luke Mockridge, includes Seyneb Saleh, Cristina do Rego, Lucas Reiber, Johanna Gastdorf, Rudolf Kowalski, Carmen-Maja Antoni, Eugen Bauder, Jonathan Kwesi Aikins, Martina Eitner-Acheampong, Eike Weinreich and Eskindir Tesfay.

