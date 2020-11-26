What Time Does 'Virgin River' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Read More

Streaming giant Netflix kept its users entertained with its new content throughout the lockdown. One such show that managed to capture the fancy of the audiences was Virgin River. The first season of this show premiered on December 6, 2019. As the Virgin River season 2 release date 2020 is nearing, fans of the show are wondering what time does Virgin River season 2 release on Netflix. Read ahead to know Virgin River season 2 release time.

Also read | Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Read To Know Ross, Barnes And Noble & Other Shops' Timings

Also read | Chris Evans Compared To Baby Yoda In Viral Thread On Twitter, Fans Say 'this We Love'

Here are all the details of Virgin River season 2 release time

Virgin River season 2 series is going to release on Netflix on November 27, 2020. Subscribers of the OTT platform Netflix can watch the series on their devices the day after tomorrow. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second show to be released as the first season was left on a cliffhanger.

What time does Virgin River season 2 release on Netflix

According to a report by Express.co.uk, Virgin River is going to available for streaming on Netflix from 8 AM GMT on Friday. There will be a total of 10 episodes to watch out for in the second season as well just like there were in the first one. Each episode will last for 45 minutes each.

About Virgin River

Mel Monroe who is a nurse practitioner replies to an advertisement for a midwife in the remotely located town for Virgin river in California. She assumes it will be a perfect place to start over and leave all her painful memories behind. But here, she meets someone she wasn’t expecting she would meet. This changes the entire course of her life throws her the dilemma of whether or not she wants to stay in the town.

The cast of Virgin River

The cast of Virgin River is a star-studded affair. It includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson. The series is developed by Sue Tenney. This romantic drama series is based on the novel that goes by the same name. It is authored by Robyn Carr.

Also read | Kalki Koechlin Shares How She Met Partner Guy Hershberg & How He 'learnt To Make Biryani'

Also read | Mona Singh Opens Up About Motherhood And Freezing Her Eggs, Says 'Its A Woman's Call'

Image courtesy- @virginriverseries Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.