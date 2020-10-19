'The Batman' Set Pictures Reveal The Inclusion Of Wonder Woman In The Movie; Take A Look

Batman’s filming scenes have already been quite popular on social media. Recently, a picture of Wonder Woman on the sets of The Batman set internet on fire. It gave rise to speculations about Wonder Woman being a part of The Batman’s universe. Take a look at the picture that went viral from the sets of Robert Pattinson’s movie, The Batman.

Does Wonder Woman exist in the Batman universe?

So Wonder Woman also exists in the Batverse in some way shape or form pic.twitter.com/VQBZhtLbsw — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) October 17, 2020

The Batman is the upcoming DC movie that will feature Robert Pattinson as the Batman. It is slated to release in 2021. The movie’s filming was obstructed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has recently resumed shoot. From the past few days, many of the cast members along with the fans have been sharing glimpses of the movie. One of the recent pictures that caught the attention of everyone is of 'Wonder Woman' who was spotted on the sets of Robert Pattinson’s movie. This gave rise to conjectures among fans whether this time they could see 'Wonder Woman' and 'Batman' together. Many of the fans came out with their own theories about this conjecture. Take a look at how fans shared their could-be stories under the post.

they literally confirmed twice this isn’t happening lol — soar ɴᴀᴛ 🎃 (@trpys_) October 17, 2020

I don’t think that they’ll bring Wonder Woman and superman into it. There’s a lot of rumours that the movies set around Halloween or has parts from the comic the last Halloween so maybe there just people dressed up as them for Halloween 🤷‍♀️ — Brand ✨ (@VioletRockwel) October 17, 2020

There's no way those are the real suits, lol. They're trash even for cw. Don't get me wrong, I love cw. But nothing about this movie has suggested such cheese. My guess is they're there to mess with us right now, just like they are. — James (@NJamesNC) October 17, 2020

For those who are curious about The Batman filming locations, so far it is being shot in the United Kingdom while a few exterior scenes were shot in Chicago, USA. Some of the major locations include St. George’s Hall, Anfield Cemetery, County Sessions House Wellington Memorial Statue and Royal Liver Building situated in the areas of Liverpool, UK. While the other locations of the UK include Necropolis Cemetery in Glasgow, Hartwood Psychiatric Hospital in Shotts, Cardington Airship Hangars in Bedfordshire, Two Temple Place in London, Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

Also Read Gal Gadot's Fees For 'Wonder Woman 1984' Is 33 Times More Than The First Film?

Also Read Gal Gadot Says THIS Scene From 'Wonder Woman 1984' Makes Her Emotional, Read

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 is the much-awaited movie expected to have a theatrical release this year. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie is based in 1984 during the Cold War. The cast members of the movie include Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/ Diana Prince, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah/ Barbara, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Connie Nielson as Hippolyta, Robin Wright as Antiope. There are some other actors who will be seen in the movie whose characters have not been disclosed yet. The list includes Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, Amr Waked and a few others.

Also Read New 'The Batman' Set Photos Show Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz And Others In Characters

Also Read Matt Damon Trolls Ben Affleck For Losing 'Batman' Role To Robert Pattinson

Image Source- Stills from The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984 trailer on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.