Jennifer Lopez Loves Hubby-to-be Alex Rodrigues & Daughter Natasha's 'PaTi' Recreation

Jennifer Lopez's 'PaTi challenge' has become the latest obsession of fans on TikTok as well as on Instagram reels to flaunt their dance moves. However, among all the celebs and influencers taking up the 'PaTi challenge' are JLo's beloved soon-to-be hubby Alex Rodrigues and daughter Natasha. Yesterday, Rodrigues shared a rib-ticking video of himself and Natasa attempting to perform some JLo moves on the tunes of her newly-released peppy track with Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez gives Alex and Natasha's 'PaTi' recreation a thumbs up

On October 18, 2020, Alex Rodrigues took social media by surprise after he shared a video of himself flaunting his PaTi dance moves along with fiancée Jennifer Lopez's fifteen-year-old daughter, Natasha. ARod took to his Instagram handle to share the funny dance video wherein he sported a grey three-piece suit paired with a dark blue tie, while Natasha donned a white hooded Gucci sweatshirt. The duo tried to perform the hook step of PaTi by Lopez from the music video of the song which was released in September.

Sharing the video on his IG handle, the former professional baseball shortstop humorously wrote, "This is how excited I am about game 7!!!" He also asked his ladylove for her opinion on their dance moves as he added, "How’d I do, @jlo? #PaTiChallenge".

Check out the video below:

Soon after Rodrigues shared the video, it was quick to gain netizens' attention on social media. Within 10 hours from posting, the video garnered over 850k views and 1700 comments by the masses. Later, JLo also couldn't hold back, but share her opinion about the video as she slid into the comment section of the post to praise her hubby-to-be. The Luh Ya Papi crooner jokingly commented, "I love when you dance" followed by a virtual hug and kiss.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's much-awaited collaboration with the Columbian pop star on PaTi was released on September 26, 2020. The steamy music video of the dance number also received a thumbs up from the masses, wherein JLo plays a boss lady while Maluma plays her hot bodyguard-cum-love interest.

Watch the full music video of 'PaTi' below:

