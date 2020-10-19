Cardi B Deletes Twitter Profile Citing Censures Aimed At Her Relationship With Offset

The Bronx rapper Cardi B has now deleted her Twitter account citing harassment over her relationship with Migos’ rapper Offset. In an impromptu Instagram live segment on Sunday, October 17, the rapper addressed the issue claiming that she has left the social media platform after receiving censuring tweets from fans harassing Offset. Frustrated with fans, she had a major outburst during her live session, wherein she confessed that she is ‘tired of explaining herself’.

Cardi B deletes Twitter

Cardi B had recently filed for divorce with Offset, however, shortly after the lawsuit the duo reconciled with each other, which made her fans upset. After their reunion, several rumours about Offset surfaced online, which did not go down well with the WAP singer and hence she spoke about the issue openly. In her Instagram rant, Cardi B said,

A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm m**f** Ariana Grande or something, like I came from Disney or something. I'm so tired that because of y'all I've gotta continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f*** court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' this and that, I have to address it.

Cardi B threw shade at Ariana Grande during a recent Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/LnzlNUsTdf — Ariana Grande Updatesâ˜ï¸ (@poparianabutera) October 18, 2020

Cardi B then continued complaining and asking fans why are they harassing Offset online. According to the Bodak Yellow star, it doesn’t make sense at all. She also claimed that Offset isn’t the only problem she is dealing with currently.

You guys want to be harassing this n*** Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n**'s Twitter to harass him? That s*** don't make no f***ing sense. Offset is not the only f--king problem that I deal with. To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now. I love my fans and I'm thankful and I'm grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with ya

Cardi B addresses fans on instagram live.... ðŸ˜¬ pic.twitter.com/KYZai3DMQC — tiffany (@jonestiff314) October 17, 2020

Cardi B filed for her divorce with Offset in the month of September. In one of her previous Instagram live videos, Cardi B stated that Offset did not cheat on her. Instead, she filed for divorce because Cardi B was tired of arguments with him. The duo share a 2-year-old daughter Kulture, who they have been co-parenting amidst their tumultuous divorce façade.

