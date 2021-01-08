Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Shows Side Effects Of Not So New Normal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi recently debuted on Instagram reels by posting a hilarious clip that showed the side effects of the pandemic. The actor can be seen acting out a popular scenario from the pandemic. The video hilariously trolls the way he confuses one thing for another and thus fans had a good laugh at his wit and creative thinking for the reel.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi makes a hilarious Reel debut

In the video, Dilip Joshi can be seen in his popular character’s avatar as he makes his way into the room. Upon entering, as a precautionary measure the actor heads towards the sanitizer bottle. As he proceeds to sanitise his hands, he realises that the sanitizer from the dispenser is not flowing. Confused, the actor looks down only to find out he has been pressing the wrong pump with his feet. A common way to dispense sanitizer gel or liquid amid the pandemic was to let people use their feet to press a lever. This was adapted as one of the safer ways to keep human touch at bay while still managing to sanitize ones hands.

Thus, Dilip Joshi too played on the same notion as he hilarious steps on a dustbin thinking it’s the pump for the sanitizer. His followers loved the hilarious clip added by the actor and laughed their hearts out in the comments section. The video got quite popular and currently stands at over 1 million views at the time of this writing. Dilip Joshi’s first Instagram reel video was thus well received by his fans and followers who loved the innovative idea behind it. Captioning the reel, the actor titled it as “side effect” of the not so new normal. The actor also added a bunch of Reel influenced hashtags as this video marked his debut on Reels. Fans welcomed the actor and his humourous clip with over 73 thousand likes and 1 thousand comments, at the time of this writing.

