Bruce Willis Reunites With His Wife For Daughter's B'day, Demi Moore Joins The Celebration

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis had been quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah Willis. Tallulah’s boyfriend Dillon Buss was also quarantining with the family. After the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, Demi Moore, as well as her daughters, have been posting pictures of the family spending their time together in quarantine.

Bruce Willis family

While many claimed that there was trouble in paradise for Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis, it was later revealed that the rumours were untrue. Demi Moore has been sharing pictures of herself and her daughters having some great bonding time with their father Bruce Willis. However, recently it has been reported that Bruce Willis has gone back to his wife Emma and daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Emma Heming Willis reunited with her husband Bruce Willis, 65 just a day prior to their daughter Evelyn’s sixth birthday. She shared pictures of the family having some outdoor fun with Bruce Willis. Bruce Willis was seen having a gala time with both his daughters as he is seen pushing one of his daughters as she sits on a swing. Emma Heming Willis shared pictures of the family outing on her social media account. It has been reported that the family of four were celebrating in a ranch in Sun Valley, Idaho while being in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Recent pictures and videos shared by Emma Heming Willis show that not only Bruce Willis but Demi Moore and their daughters too have joined the family to celebrate Evelyn’s birthday. Evelyn is the youngest amongst all the children and hence her sixth birthday was a special one. Pictures and videos of the entire family having fun while being in quarantine have been shared online.

In a recently shared video, it can be seen that Evelyn returns to her family after a short bike ride and is met with cheers and claps from her mother, father and her sisters. Emma Heming Willis, while posting the video wrote, ‘A big day over here! Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off. #thisis6 #proudfamily’ [sic] In another video, the six-year-old prepares herself for following the tradition of putting her face in a cake. Demi Moore and her three daughters are seen cheering as she follows the tradition.

