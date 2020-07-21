Giancarlo Esposito Shares 'incredible' Fan Art Of A Death Scene From 'Breaking Bad'

Breaking bad fame actor Giancarlo Esposito shares a fan art on his Facebook page. The fan art depicts Gus’ face during his death scene in Breaking Bad's episode named "Face Off". Fan arts have become a way to appreciation that celebrities receive.

Down the memory lane

Giancarlo also shared his image from the scene along with the fan art. This is the scene that shows explosives blowing Gus’ face. After which, he comes out of his room, unharmed and adjusts his tie. But when we see the right side of his face, it is completely blown off by the explosives, displaying just the skull.

Read: Is 'Cheers' Leaving Netflix? Find Out What Is The Fate Of The Popular American Show

American show Breaking Bad has gained popularity Worldwide. It aired from the year 2008 to the year 2013,comprising of 62 episodes which are combined in 5 seasons. Giancarlo played the role of a Gus Fring who is a drug kingpin. Apart from this, we saw Giancarlo in the show named Better Call Saul. For this role he has won various awards, including the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in the year 2012. The actor has also done various films like Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, King of New York, The Usual Suspects and many more.

The fan art became viral on social media and gained around 24 thousand likes and two thousand shares. It received lots of love from Giancarlo’s fans. Breaking Bad fans have been fans of this episode named, Face Off. Giancarlo also gained lots of love because of this show. People came out on social media to show their love for the actor and his show. Few appreciated the fan art while others became nostalgic and remembered the show and his character.

Read: 'Breaking Bad' Actor Johnny Ortiz Charged With Attempted Murder, Behind Bars Since May

Read: Far Cry 6 Leak Shows Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Aka Gus Fring As The Next Villain

Also Read: 'Breaking Bad' Actor Walter White Has Always Known The Importance Of Wearing A Face Mask

(Image Credits: Instagram/GiancarloEsposito)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.