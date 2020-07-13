'Breaking Bad' Actor Walter White Has Always Known The Importance Of Wearing A Face Mask

The much-loved Breaking Bad character, Walter White, has lately been a part of various social media mentions. Netizens have been talking about his one dialogue from the show, where he tries to warn people about wearing face masks for protection. Fans cannot help but notice how relevant the dialogue is in today’s era of COVID 19 where most countries have made face masks a necessary commodity for protection.

Walter White knew the importance of a mask

The iconic show, Breaking Bad, has always been hailed by the fans for the most effortless and timeless screenplay and dialogues. Twitter users recently realized that the show has had useful advice for people for quite some time now.

In the first episode of Season 4, Walter White can be seen talking about how everyone is supposed to be wearing masks when methamphetamine is being cooked in the lab. Speaking to his fellow workers, Jesse and Mike, the professor mentions how important it is to wear masks while cooking Meth as the process emits a foul smell which can be harmful to a person’s health. People have now been speaking about how Walter White has known the importance of masks all along, years before the Coronavirus pandemic started.

Alright, I just want to go on record saying that we should all be wearing masks. We really should be wearing masks

In this episode, the drug mafia in disguise, Gus, can be seen killing a man who attempts to kill a worker who tries to cook methamphetamine, the Walter White way. This episode is one of the game-changers of the show as it brings to light the intensity of danger that wanders over Jesse and Mr White. It is also one of the most thrilling episodes of Breaking Bad as the happenings in it are completely unexpected.

even years later, breaking bad never fails to be relevant pic.twitter.com/KiVZ9aVNPF — kylau ren (@lolosnow_) July 13, 2020

Read Ananya Panday Is Heartbroken Over THIS Scene From The Crime Show 'Breaking Bad'

Also read 'The Broken And The Bad' Is Inspired By 'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul'?

About Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is a thriller drama which started off in the year 2008. The plot of this show revolves around the life of a chemistry teacher who decides to manufacture methamphetamine with an ex-student, after being diagnosed with cancer. His initial objective is to make some money for his family, which changes with time, as he sees money and power flowing in. Breaking Bad has been created by Vince Gilligan and stars actors like Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in pivotal roles.

Read Far Cry 6 Leak Shows Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Aka Gus Fring As The Next Villain

Also read 'Breaking Bad' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Iconic TV Show?

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Trailer Blend)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.