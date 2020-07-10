Far Cry 6 Leak Shows Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Aka Gus Fring As The Next Villain

Far Cry is a popular gaming franchise that has been developed by Ubisoft. It gives the players the option to play one of the most adventurous FPP gaming experiences. The game is also popular for its villains, and the villain for Far Cry 6 has now been revealed. Read more to know additional details about Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC Feb 18, 2021. Trailer to be shown at #UbisoftForward pic.twitter.com/ksjMdmcGrJ — Dan Allen 🔜 #GhostofTsushima (@DanAllenGaming) July 10, 2020

Far Cry 6 to have Giancarlo Esposito as the villain

Far Cry 6 leak has certainly given the players an insight into the game’s next villain. This is because of the PlayStation Store Hong Kong listing, as they have confirmed Giancarlo Esposito aka Gus Fring to be the Far Cry 6’s next villain. Along with the Gus Fring villain reveal, the PS store also gave an insight into the release date of Far Cry 6. According to the listing on Play Station Store’s listing, the release date of Far Cry 6 is February 18th, 2021. There is a possibility that Ubisoft could have planned the villain and date reveal to happen during this weekend when the Ubisoft Forward event is taking place. This event is taking place on July 12, 2020.

The makers have also named the game, Polar Cry and it will be based in Yala, a tropical paradise whose time has been frozen. According to the PS Store, the game will be made available for next-generation console i.e. PS 5. Thus Far Cry 6 or Polar Cry could have some new enhanced additions to the game. The gaming community in India could now expect the arrival of PS 5 in 2020. This is because Amazon and Flipkart have already listed the next-generation console to be released soon. As per the product listing on Amazon and Flipkart, PS 5 is going to be out by late 2020.

More about PS 5

A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have yet not revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and it suggests that the price could range anywhere around $500 for the blu-ray drive version and $450 for the All-Digital edition. That transforms to ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted. But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price we should judge the PS 5 on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5.

