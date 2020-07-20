'Breaking Bad' Actor Johnny Ortiz Charged With Attempted Murder, Behind Bars Since May

Johnny Ortiz is popular for his role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie and Ali. According to recent reports, the actor is however charged with attempted murder over ‘premeditated street gang hit’. Legal documents also surfaced online after an entertainment portal shared it in their recent articles.

Breaking Bad movie's Johnny Ortiz charged with attempted murder

According to the reports of a Hollywood entertainment portal, Breaking Bad movie actor Johnny Ortiz is behind bars. Johnny Ortiz has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill Brian Duke for "for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members". His accomplice in the deed is a man named Armando Miguel Navarro.

The Breaking Bad movie actor is not one accused of pulling the trigger, but Navarro. However, it is still unclear what role he played in the whole crime. Prosecutors feel that it warrants the 'attempted murder' charge. Reports claim that Johnny Ortiz has pledged not guilty and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing today.

Johnny Ortiz was arrested in late May and has a bail set at a massive amount of $1,120,000. His family, however, insists that he is not guilty. They are also crowdfunding to raise money for Ortiz's bail. On the website, they have written, "Johnny is everything to our family. Johnny does everything to help the community and the Hispanic community especially ... he is in jail fighting for his case that he is innocent on".

Johnny Ortiz is popular for his role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie. The movie released in 2019 and received praise from critics and audiences alike. Ortiz had written on his Instagram account that it was an honour to star in the spin-off of the popular television series, "What an Honor to be part of some history. Breaking Bad Movie Release date Oct. 11, 2019. Comments what y’all think of the movie? Y’all caught me slipping in there? #breakingbad #films #classic #oneinthebooks #netflix". He also delivered notable performances in Ali (2001), McFarland USA (2015) and Peppermint (2018).

