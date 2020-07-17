Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Bruises Received During 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shoot

The shoot for Chris Pratt's upcoming film, Jurassic World: Dominion has begun. Recently, Pratt's co-star in the film, Bryce Dallas Howard has posted photos where it can be seen that she has sustained several injuries. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Bryce Dallas Howard shows off her bruises

On July 17, 2020, actor Bryce Dallas Howard posted a tweet where she talked about how her abs have been sore for the past couple of weeks due to “laughing” way too much on the sets of her upcoming Jurassic World movie. She also mentioned her co-star in the social media post and called him a “funny guy”.

After this post, Pratt, who has recently become a father, asked her to show her “sick bruises” she received while performing her own stunts for the upcoming film. Pratt’s wishes were fulfilled as Howard quickly posted photos of her injuries on her Twitter handle. Here’s the post:

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

In the photos posted by Bryce Dallas Howard, fans can see that the actor has several bruises all over her body. She captioned it saying, “Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again”. Here is the social media post:

Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were last seen together in the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and before that, in the 2015 flick Jurassic World. In the Jurassic World film franchise, Bryce Dallas Howard plays the role of Claire, an Operations Manager at the Jurassic World, whereas Pratt played the role of Owen Grady, a Velociraptor expert handler, and a former SEAL. The films were blockbusters and went on to garner praises from critics and the audience. Like the first film, the third Jurassic World film will also be helmed by Colin Trevorrow.

Now, the two actors are all set to reprise their roles from the previous Jurrasic World films in the upcoming film Jurassic World 3. It will also feature Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, and others in crucial roles. The film has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the film franchise are highly eager for the release of the third instalment.

