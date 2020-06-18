Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘feels Safe’ And 'grateful' On ‘Jurassic World Sets

As per reports, the film Jurassic World 3 is set to resume shooting on July 6. The film shooting was earlier delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The pre-production process of the film was resumed earlier this week. In a statement to a media portal, the actress of Jurassic World Bryce Dallas Howard said that she felt safe about returning to England to resume the production of Jurassic World 3.

Speaking on behalf of the Jurassic World team, actress Bryce Howard said that the team wouldn’t resume shooting if they felt it was unsafe. She also said that she was very grateful to have a job. The actress said that the team regularly communicated about the various safety measures that had to be undertaken by everyone.

Jurassic World Dominion’s release date, plot and cast

As per reports, Jurassic World 3 will be released on June 11, 2021. It is alleged that the morally dubious character, geneticist Dr Henry Wu (BD Wong) will finally be punished in the third part of the Jurassic World franchise. While the director of the movie claims that the threequel will be a science thriller, actress Bryce Howard has said that the movie will bring the entire saga together. It is hence alleged that Jurassic World: Dominion will be the last sequel of the Jurassic World franchise. Notable cast members like Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern will resume to the sets of Jurassic World 3, along with actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

According to sources, Jurassic World: Dominion will be the first large production studio to resume shooting in the UK, following the Coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the sixth sequel of Jurassic Park also began their production process earlier this year. The production process soon came to a halt following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Upcoming Projects:

Some of the other films that might resume shooting include The Batman, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, and The Little Mermaid. As per reports, James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has already resumed shooting in New Zealand. Further, several Netflix television series have also begun shooting in the Nordic region.

