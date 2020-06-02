Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' To Resume Shooting After Getting Nod From UK Government?

According to reports, the UK government has given a nod to big Hollywood movies like The Batman and Fantastic beasts to start filming again. According to reports, new Coronavirus safety rules have been signed off by the health bodies as well as the UK government. Reports claim that due to the approval of the new guidelines, UK’s films and high-end television production industries are permitted to get the cameras rolling.

The high-end television production industry includes series that cost £1 million or more per episode. It has been reported that the production might resume filming as soon as July. The guidelines include rules such as temperature tests, physical distancing as well as safety training. The guidelines have been drawn up by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute.

The document has been signed off by the Document of Culture, media, and sports. Public Health England and Health and Safety Executive have also signed off on the documents. It has been reported, however, that the date as well as how to restart filming will be left on individual production.

The Batman to begin filming?

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, as well as the third installation of the Fantastic Beasts by Warner Brothers, is reportedly set to resume shooting as soon as they find it safe to do so. Netflix’s high budgeted series titled The Witcher as well as Disney’s live-action film Little Mermaid are amongst the other productions which were shooting in the UK. They were asked to stop production due to the pandemic.

Major films and television shows like Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty were amongst the first ones to suspend production in March. A source told an entertainment portal that the sign off indicates that the UK is open for films and high end shows to start their production. In order to hit the summer mark, many production houses must start rolling the cameras and start filming within the next two months.

About Robert Pattinson’s The Batman

It has been reported that The Batman will not take the traditional route and will differ from the original plot. According to reports, the movie The Batman will start a new trilogy. The role of The Batman will be essayed by Robert Pattinson, while Zoe Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman. The role of the Penguin will be essayed by Colin Farrell. Paul Dano plays the role of the Ripper and Andy Serkis plays the role of Alfred Pennyworth, while Jeffrey Wright will be seen playing James Gordon.

