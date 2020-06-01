'The Batman' Concept Art Reveals New Look Of Robert Pattinson's Batmobile

The upcoming superhero film, The Batman is among the much-awaited films in DCEU. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne /Batman. Previously the director had revealed the first images of Batmobile. Now a new look at the batmobile concept model is out. Check it out beow-

New Batmobile concept images

Model Maker Jeff Frost who has reportedly developed the batmobile in The Batman has revealed new concept images of the vehicle. It gives a fresh and clear view of the concept batmobile which was first revealed by Matt Reeves. A mini Robert Pattinson’s Batman figure can also be seen sitting in the batmobile. According to a report, the source stated that this batmobile version has a nice Adam West /Barris feel to it. It is a believable model that someone who is not a billionaire could also build. The concept images give a full view to the design which is reportedly confirmed to feature in the movie.

Earlier, director Matt Reeves revealed the first look of the upcoming Batmobile. He tweeted three pictures of the Batmobile and Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit can also be seen standing beside it. The Batmobile is both a heavily armoured tactical assault vehicle and a personalised custom-built pursuit and capture vehicle that is used by Batman in his fight against crime. The model was praised by many.

Prior, Ben Affleck’s Batmobile in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League was said to be suitable for him. Christopher Nolan’s version in his trilogy with Christian Bale as the superhero had a tumbler which had a Hummer-tank mixture. The new batmobile of Matt Reeves is sleeker, as of now. Additional CGI could be added to showcase the weaponry that the vehicle usually has in order for the caped crusader to fight against his nemesis.

The Batman also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot /Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The story is said to focus on a younger Batman, emphasizing the detective aspect of Bruce Wayne, more than his previous outings. The screenplay is by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman started filming in mid-February and was halted in March due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is now reported that the shooting will commence in the United Kingdom, potentially as soon as July. The movie is currently scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

