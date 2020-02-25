BTS Takes Over New York's Grand Central Terminal For Their Performance With Jimmy Fallon

The South-Korean band BTS has one of the massive fandoms across the whole world. They are all set to take the world by storm with their recent album titled Map Of The Soul: 7, which released on February 21, 2020.

Recently, BTS took over the Grand Central Terminal in New York by their power-packed performance with one of the songs from the album. They marked their presence on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein a whole episode was dedicated to them which included them touring New York's major spots with Jimmy Fallon.

BTS took over Grand Central Terminal for a rendition of 'On' with Jimmy Fallon

Recently, on February 24, 2020, the South-Korean band BTS attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which comprised games, interviews, and grand performance. All the seven members of the group namely Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope showed up in matching black and white ensembles and performed their song titled 'On' at the Grand Central Terminal. The song will release in two versions, one will feature the Cheap Thrills singer, Sia, while the other song will just star the BTS boys in it. Both the songs will be released globally on February 28, 2020.

The Bangtan Boys will also feature on yet another popular show named James Corden’s The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke on February 25, 2020, to promote their newly released album. However, they were supposed to be in Seoul for a press conference on February 24, but due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Korea, they had to shift the event online, in terms of a live program which premiered on YouTube.

Check out their performance at the Grand Central Terminal here:

