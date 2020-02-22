BTS Members Reveal Their Personal Favourites From 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Album

BTS released their album Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist and ON's Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima MV on February 21, 2020. The seven-member K-pop band also arrived in New York City and gave several interviews regarding the release of their latest MV across platforms. In one of the interviews, the K-pop giants revealed their favourite moments and shots from the whole BTS' new album, which includes 20 songs along with collaborations from several artists from the international scene.

Also Read | BTS' New Album Map Of The Soul: 7's Second Comeback Trailer 'Outro: Ego' Out, Watch Video

During the interview, BTS was asked about their favourite song from the entire album. Out of the twenty, the members reiterated that UGH! by the rap line members RM, Suga and J-Hope, is their favourite song as it as song deep lyrics yet catchy beats to it. Further, in the interview with the channel, the members added that the dance routine to ON's Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima was rather intense. They had to work really hard for it.

The band members believed that BTS’ new album is their best work so far. Further, the interviewer asked them about personal favourite tracks from the album. To this, the group leader and rapper Namjoon said that his personal favourite is Zero O’Clock voiced by Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and maknae (junior-most) Jungkook. Jin added that he liked his personal song, Moon. Jimin and V’s Friends was Hoseok’s personal favourite. Even Jungkook followed senior-most member’s way of choosing by selecting his own song as a favourite that is My Time. Jimin, however, loved the V's song, ON's Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima from Map of the Soul: 7

Also Read | BTS' New Track 'NO' To Be On TikTok Ahead Of The Official Release Of 'Map Of The Soul: 7'

Here is the full Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist

Also Read | BTS' New Tracklist Of 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Includes Sia And Troye Sivan Songs

Watch the first group MV from Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist

Also Read | BTS Drop Concept Photos Of 'Map Of The Soul:7', Looks Like Da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.