BTS' Best Moments On Carpool Karaoke From 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'; Watch

For a long time now, the BTS ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth) have been requesting James Corden to host the members of BTS on the Carpool Karaoke section of The Late Late Show with James Corden. James Corden finally has given in to the request of the BTS ARMY and hosted the all Bangtan Boys under one car roof.

In the crazy episode, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook did a lot of things likes performing on Black Swan for the first time and also played hide and seek with actor Ashton Kutcher. Here are few other activities that BTS carpool karaoke section of the show had.

BTS carpool karaoke moments that will make you fall in love with the South Korean band:

BTS singers troll lead singer RM

jin and yoongi 😂😂😂😂 #BTSCarpool pic.twitter.com/zzHNRPwZga — The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷ (@latelateshow) February 26, 2020

During the BTS carpool karaoke section of the show, all the band members trolled RM. This happened while RM was explaining to James Corden how he was learning English by watching FRIENDS. While RM was doing this, it can be seen that the members of BTS sat in the middle seat of the car trolling him by saying that he memorised it to study.

BTS jamming on Circles

In this BTS Carpool Karaoke section, BTS was seen singing several songs. In the video clip above, we can see BTS singing the song Circles by Post Malone. Other than this, the Bangtan Boys also jammed to other songs like Finesse, On, and Black Swan too.

Jimin's nicknames James Corden "Papa Mochi"

In the BTS carpool karaoke episode, BTS member Jimin nicked named James Corden 'Papa Mochi'. This happened while James was talking about a dessert from Korea which is called Mochi. James Corden also changed his Twitter hander to Papa Mochi.

James Corden dances with BTS

the baby mochi becomes the master 😂 #BTSCarpool pic.twitter.com/DjFwfUnAbw — The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷ (@latelateshow) February 26, 2020

While BTS was on the carpool karaoke, James Corden requested BTS to add him to the boy band. For getting into the band, Corden decided to show off his dance skills. In this clip, we can see the dance class on the BTS track On.

