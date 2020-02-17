BTS' New Tracklist Of 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Includes Sia And Troye Sivan Songs

BTS is back! This time, the seven-member boy group will join hands with Sia and Troye Sivan. BTS' management company BigHit shared the new tracklist recently which included a combination of their new and old releases. BTS did perform one of the songs on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The new tracklist of BTS' Map of The Soul: 7 included Black Swan, as well as tracks which featured Sia as well as Troye Sivan.

BigHit, the parent company of the K-pop juggernauts BTS, shared the bands latest tracklist through their Twitter, which also included some of the songs from their last Mini-Map of the Soul: Persona. The songs. namely Persona, Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey), Make It Right, Jamais Vu, Dionysus is familiar to the fandom, which is also known as 'Army' by BTS.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan's songs will be made available via full tracks and songs on February 21, 2020. According to reports, the release year of BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 coincides with seven years since the band debuted and the seven members of the group. The number 7 is symbolic to the group. Furthermore, the title track MV will be released after seven days of BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist releases, that is on February 28, 2020.

Here is what BigHit shared

Here is a look into the full tracklist of BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7

Intro: Persona

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Make It Right

Jamais Vu

Dionysus

Interlude: Shadow

Black Swan

Filter

My Time

Louder than bombs

ON

UGH!

00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

Inner Child

Friends

Moon

Respect

We are Bulletproof: the Eternal

Outro: Ego

ON (Feat. Sia)

