BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

Hollywood News

BTS’ next come back is slated to be on February 21, 2020. Fans are storming Twitter with theories and speculations about their next album Map of the Soul: 7.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS fandom Army has been waiting for over 10 months for BTS’ next comeback. Their anticipation was answered after BigHit took to WeVerse to drop the dates for their next come back. The dates were announced on January 7 and the fandom went on a frenzy after receiving the news. The name of the new album is Map of the Soul: 7, which will be an extended version of their latest Map of the Soul: Persona. It will be releasing on February 21, 2020. Fans have already started speculating about what 7 will stand for! Some of the fans took to Twitter to discuss theories and possible storyline underlying Map of the Soul: 7

Also Read | BTS' Net Worth In 2019 Makes Them The Richest South Korean Band

BTS as seven deadly sins:

Also Read | Younha's Collaboration With BTS' RM Is Nothing Short Of A Musical Journey, Fans React!

Are BTS dead as hinted in the VCR?

Also Read | BTS' New Album To Be Released On February 21 | Read All Details Here

BTS as the 7 Pleaids

Also Read | Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho Says, 'BTS Contributed To Korean Genre Popularity', Read

 

 

Published:

