BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

BTS fandom Army has been waiting for over 10 months for BTS’ next comeback. Their anticipation was answered after BigHit took to WeVerse to drop the dates for their next come back. The dates were announced on January 7 and the fandom went on a frenzy after receiving the news. The name of the new album is Map of the Soul: 7, which will be an extended version of their latest Map of the Soul: Persona. It will be releasing on February 21, 2020. Fans have already started speculating about what 7 will stand for! Some of the fans took to Twitter to discuss theories and possible storyline underlying Map of the Soul: 7

BTS as seven deadly sins:

bts Seven Seadly Sins concept maybe pic.twitter.com/Rt3ergRg4P — athy (@tattskoo) January 5, 2020

im SUCH an idiot for thinking shadow would come first when it's after ego. all i was sure of the theme will be blue, but now i am SO SO SO SO sure 7 would probably mean 7 individuals representing 7 features of ego through telling us 7 different stories. NO ONE IS READY #7isComing pic.twitter.com/DOMdxdsR7u — ona ⁷ (@ilsansqueen) January 8, 2020

Are BTS dead as hinted in the VCR?

in the vcr, only taehyung and jungkook are higlighted in blue light, the rest is red, in their usual line up and in the vcr ver. of 'silhouettes' running, only their position are shaded in black. what could this mean?? #7isComing #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 just a theory!!! pic.twitter.com/2jr1Qv5Fqe — kei ✴️ 7 (@vantesdazai) January 7, 2020

THEORY: 7 in 1



in the 2019 MAMA vcr they showed seven figures which converged into one. in the run episode seokjin drew 7 figures in front on 1 and taehyung described it as the next title track. i think i’m onto something,,, what do you think?#MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 #7isComing pic.twitter.com/qmEp3u428Y — 𝒄𝒂𝒎.⁷ (@idolsakamyljfe) January 7, 2020

BTS as the 7 Pleaids

I have a theory about #Bts New Album. Do anyone know about “The 7 Pleaids” story ? It’s a Greek Myth. #7isComing pic.twitter.com/HVp7xLRmJq — FKD (@10_15am) January 7, 2020

The seven sisters were the daughters of the titan Atlas and the sea-nymph Pleione. The 7 sisters were also known as “The Pleiads”. The hunter, Orion, was pursuing the sisters. Atlas had been forced to support the celestial globe 4 all eternity & was unable to defend his daughters — FKD (@10_15am) January 7, 2020

Zeus, the leader god, took pity on the seven sisters and transformed them into stars.



Orion was later also transformed into a constellation of stars and ended up not so far from the seven sisters.



It is said Orion continues his pursuit of the Pleiads. — FKD (@10_15am) January 7, 2020

At there #MMA2019 Performance #BTS They did All have a Solo performance and before each performance a light appeared like a stellar. pic.twitter.com/S5TO10PfUy — FKD (@10_15am) January 7, 2020

