BTS' New Album To Be Released On February 21 | Read All Details Here

BTS fandom army has been waiting for over 10 months for BTS’ next comeback. Their anticipation was answered after BigHit took to WeVerse to drop the dates for their next come back. The dates were announced on January 7 and the fandom went on a frenzy after receiving the news. The name of the new album is Map of the Soul: 7, which will be an extended version of their latest Map of the Soul: Persona.

The hashtag #7iscoming started trending on Twitter only after a few hours from the news was shared. BTS fandom dedicatedly predicted the next album to be either Ego or Shadow, however, they are expecting more from 7. The number 7 is of importance to the group as it signifies the number of members, their 7th anniversary which is in June and also the 7 years they spent as a group together. Reportedly, the group will release a new music video on February 21.

Some of the tweets by fans:

The album thickness is 24mm = 2.4 cm = 1 inch?!??!? Lyric book is 52 pages and the photobook is 36 pages.... how many tracks are there?!@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #7isComing pic.twitter.com/zemjnnobeU — bora⁷ (@modooborahae) January 8, 2020

WOAH THE ALBUM IS SO BIG! UHM IS IT A TEXTBOOK OR SOMETHING? LMAO BUT SERIOUSLY THIS IS SO BIG SO LET’S EXPECT THAT THE PRICE WILL BE BIG AS THAT. I’M BROKE. I’M OKAY.



©️#7isComing #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 pic.twitter.com/E4ZWnQ7FpS — DADDEH ⁷ (@vminggukx) January 8, 2020

BTS has begun their New Year with a bang by becoming the first K-pop group ever to be performing in New York Times Square live during midnight. They also teased their probable tour in the month of April. However, fans are still speculating if it is a tour or movie or some other special event. The 'first at many-BTS' will also have their 7th-anniversary army concert on June 13th, 2020, which happens every year as the day marks their debut. It will be interesting to see what the group does different in the next Map of the Soul: 7.

