BTS Boyband Pens Down A Note For Singer Halsey As She Features In 2020 TIME100 List

Time magazine recently revealed the TIME100 list which includes a hundred personalities from different walks of life who have made an impact in their respective profession and social cause. Singer Halsey has also been included in the list in the Artist category alongside the likes of Bong Joon Ho, The Weeknd, JoJo Siwa, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Like every personality included in the list, Halsey was featured along with a special note from the famous K-Pop boyband BTS.

BTS' note for Halsey

While some of the BTS or Halsey fans might be aware of the longtime connection the two share, the unversed might be interested in knowing the same. The septet and Halsey had collaborated on a song named Boy With Luv which ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing songs for both the boyband and the singer.

The song was released by Big Hit labels and is just a few million views away from reaching a billion views on YouTube, along with 18 million likes on the video-sharing platform. The boy band wrote a note for the singer on Time's website itself to show their appreciation for the singer. Check out the note below -

Image courtesy - Time website

BTS, in their note for Halsey, wrote that she is a person who leaves a lasting impression on every person she encounters. Their admiration for Halsey was evident with the words written which stated that the singer has an ability to exude magic from herself which reflects upon her music. The boyband considers Halsey to be their inspiration and that they have somehow managed to instill the spirit and passion showcased by Halsey.

Writing about their collaboration with Halsey, BTS wrote that it was the easiest call they have ever made and that 'it just had to be her'. The multiplatinum-selling group continued showering Halsey with praise writing that working with her was everything they could have wished for and more. The septet described Halsey to be a strikingly talented artist and a dedicated partner who brings in a sense of devotion to the creation of art.

In conclusion, the band wrote that they are honoured to call her their friend and that they cannot wait to see what brings for the world with time. Check out the collaborative track between BTS and Halsey titled Boy With Luv below -

