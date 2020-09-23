Steve Harvey's Miss Universe Goof Up: Remember When The Host Declared Wrong Winner?

Back in 2019, Steve Harvey became the talk of the town as he goofed up with names on the Miss Universe stage on Sunday, December 8. The host got confused between Miss Philippines and Miss Malaysia. He then went on to declare Miss Philippines, Gazini Ganados as the winner instead of Miss Malaysia.

When Steve Harvey declared the wrong Miss Universe winner

After Steve declared Miss Philippines as the winner, Miss Malaysia contestant Shweta Sekhon, walked upon the stage and corrected him. Soon, Steve blamed the teleprompter and said that he read the name on it. A vexed Harvey also added that the team did that to him in 2015 too.

Steve Harvey's Miss Universe goof-up received lots of flak online as he made the same mistake back in 2015 too. Steve wrongly announced that Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, had won the competition. As soon as he realised his mistake, he took a pause and announced that Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, was the actual winner.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Steve Harvey admitted his mistake and said, "I have to apologise. The first runner up is Colombia, Miss Philippines, take your first walk as Miss Universe." Further, Steve also went on to clarify that it was written on the card in his hand. Not only this, but he also showed the card to the audience.

Steve said, "Listen folks, let me just take control over this. This is exactly what's on the card. I would take responsibility for this. It was my mistake; it was on the card. The first runner up is Columbia. Please don't hold it against the ladies."

After he made the same blunder in 2019, netizens slammed Steve Harvey on Twitter. A user wrote, "Steve Harvey Announces The Wrong Winner [again] on the Miss Universe 2019 pageant. That's just horrible, Steve. How could you keep doing this again and again?. Wear that hideous jacket!??". Another user tweeted, "Most hilarious moment of all night. Lmfao.she even rolled her eyes."

Steve Harvey Announces the Wrong Winner [again] on the Miss Universe 2019 pageant.



That's just horrible, Steve. How could you keep doing this again and again?



. . Wear that hideous jacket!??

Please remove this clown already!.😒

Please remove this clown already!.😒

*Everyone from Colombia.

