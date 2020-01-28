Nicki Minaj's Brother Jelani Maraj Gets 25 Yrs To Life In Child Rape Case: All About Him

Nicki Minaj is a popular American Rapper and pop-singer. She is the sibling of Jelani Maraj who recently has been in the news for wrong reasons. Jelani Maraj has been sentenced to 25 years to life for child rape.
According to reports by Nassau County DA, the 41-year-old and is proven guilty of raping his stepdaughter who was just 11-year-old when the abuse began. The DA further told the press that the defendant has been convicted at trails of both counts submitted to the jury, Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child in violation of PL 130.96 (A-II felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of PL 260.10 (A misd). Read on to know five facts about him and the case.
