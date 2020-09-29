Buddy Valastro Details His Horrific Accident, Says 'I Thought It Was A Nightmare'

The famous Cake Boss Chef Buddy Valastro has severely injured his dominant and is now recovering from serious injuries. The Chef himself broke the news on Instagram to inform his fans about the terrible accident. Now, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the chef detailed the horrific incident as he indulged in a Zoom meeting with the portal.

Buddy Valastro details the horrific incident

During the interaction, the chef revealed that he and his son were in the basement of the house playing in their bowling alley. However, after a few moments, the pinsetter of the machine got stuck and Buddy Valastro attempted to fix it on his own. He further detailed the accident saying that it would just have been for one weak moment when the chef turned his head.

ALSO READ| Shehnaaz Gill Asks Sidnaaz Fans Not To Send Cakes For Celebrating 1 Year Of Togetherness

However, it was enough for a fork-like thing to pierce through his hand. It was the most painful, brutal thing, he can ever explain, added Valastro. The celebrity chef admitted that it took him a little time to regain his senses and understand the unfortunate thing that had happened to him. Elaborating further, he said that the incident was so crazy, that initially, he thought it was ‘fake’.

ALSO READ| 'Not An Ad': Lilly Singh Gets Tiger Balm Cake On B'day, Calls It 'reality Of Getting Old'

The chef even engaged in thinking that it must be a ‘nightmare’. However, there was blood everywhere and that’s where anxiety kicked in. He recalled someone asking him to stop by suggesting that they have to ‘get him off the machine’. According to Buddy Valastro, one of his sons and brother-in-laws hurried to get pliers. They removed the pin and cut the thing which kept his hand attached to the machine.

ALSO READ| What Happened To Buddy Valastro? Cake Boss Star Rushed To The Hospital, Here's Why

Although he still had a rod in his hand, the chef was able to reach his driveway, where an ambulance waited to help him reach a hospital. After describing the incident, Valastro said that he feels proud of his sons and family who worked effectively to handle the situation. He added that everyone stood by him and succeeded in setting him free, which was fortunate because the longer the rod stayed in his hand, the longer was the chance he would have lost the functioning of his hand, he said.

ALSO READ| 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro Recovering From 'terrible Accident', Shares Post On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.