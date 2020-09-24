What Happened To Buddy Valastro? Cake Boss Star Rushed To The Hospital, Here's Why

Popular American baker and reality television star Buddy Valastro is best known as 'Cake Boss'. The baker got his unique title from the 2009 reality television show that which goes by the same name. His appearance on the reality show made quite an impression on many people and gathered him a huge fan following.

However, recently the 43-year-old ‘Cake Boss’ revealed that he had been in an accident and was admitted to a hospital. His fans are wishing him good health as the reality star recovers at the hospital. Read on to find out, “What happened to Buddy Valastro?”

Cake Boss’ Accident

What happened to Buddy Valastro?

In an exclusive statement given to TMZ, Buddy Valastro’s representatives revealed that the 43-year-old had been in a horrific bowling accident. As a result of the accident, his right hand was impaled. Buddy has reportedly undergone multiple surgeries. The bowling accident reportedly took place on Sunday, when the baker was spending some quality time with his family. He had been playing in the bowling alley in their home with his children.

The representative informed that there had been a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter. A similar problem had occurred in the past but was solved with a common fix. However this time Buddy Valastro put his right hand in while manoeuvring the bowling pin from the cage’s mechanism. Unfortunately, his right hand was lodged and compressed inside the unit. While explaining what happened next, the representative revealed that Buddy was unable to remove his hand, and a 1 1/2 metal rod repeatedly impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.

Buddy Valastro’s Accident

Five minutes had passed and Buddy’s hand still remained stuck. The metal rod had jammed through his right hand. The reality star’s two sons Buddy Jr. and Marco rushed to the garage and attempted to cut through the metal rod, finally setting Buddy's hand free.

Following the horrific accident, the ‘Cake Boss’ was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The rod was removed and efforts were made to stabilise the wound. A second surgery was initiated soon after the first one and was conducted by the renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Michelle Carlson in Manhattan.

Buddy Valastro's Family and Career

Bartolo "Buddy" Valastro Jr. is a well known American baker. It seems as though his Italian Heritage is where he gets his love and passion for baking from. The 43-year-old has four children with his wife Lisa Valastro. He is best known as the owner of Carlo's Bakery, as well as the face of Buddy V's Ristorante. He was also seen in reality television series Cake Boss in 2009. Buddy Valastro also starred in Kitchen Boss (2011), Next Great Baker (2010), and Buddy's Bakery Rescue (2013).

