'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro Recovering From 'terrible Accident', Shares Post On Instagram

Professional American Baker Buddy Valastro met with a gruesome accident at his bowling alley at home. The TV personality was spending quality time with his family at the bowling alley when his hand got impaled by a bowling pinsetter. He took to his Instagram account and shared the news about his accident as he smiled for the camera.

Buddy Valastro took to his Instagram account and shared the horrific news of his accident as he lay on the bed with his hand wrapped in a cast. The baker revealed that he met with the accident a few days ago and that he is recovering now. He further joked about his “new accessory” and asked his friends and followers on the social media handle about how it looks on him.

I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... ðŸ˜” What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes #ironfist #cakeboss #buddyvalastro

Buddy Valastro's Instagram pic

As soon as the picture went up on his social media handle, it got flooded with good wishes and warm regards. A number of his friends on social media wished him well.

Several followers on his social media account were shocked to see Buddy in hospital and in that condition. Several other followers on Instagram wished him a quick recovery. There were several people who wrote that they wish to see him back on his feet soon and sent him much love. Check out some of the comments below.

Netizens react

Seeing all the love and well wishes coming his way, Buddy was overwhelmed with positive emotions. He posted a video on social media where he thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery. Check out the videos below.

The accident

USA Today reported that Buddy Valastro’s right hand was repeatedly impaled by a “metal rod” on Sunday when he was at the bowling alley in his New Jersey home. Reportedly, it was due to a “malfunction with the bowling pinsetter” and Buddy’s hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Reports suggest that a metal rod slowly and repeatedly impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.

