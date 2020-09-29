Shehnaaz Gill Asks Sidnaaz Fans Not To Send Cakes For Celebrating 1 Year Of Togetherness

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is popularly known for participating in Bigg Boss 13 and her music videos Kurta Pyjama and Straight Up Jatti. Gill was recently bombarded with cakes at her place as fans celebrated 1 year anniversary of hers and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The duo's pairing was a massive hit during and even after the show. Shehnaaz Gill, however, asked all the Sidnaaz fans to stop sending these cakes and they were going overboard.

Shehnaaz Gill asks fans not to send cakes

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's pair was loved by the audience when they were together in the show. After the show came to an end, the couple garnered a huge fan following who are called 'Sidnaaz fans'. Sidnaaz fans recently sent loads of cakes celebrating 1 year of togetherness of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The cakes had pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a few pictures of these cakes on her Instagram story. She shared a total of 6 cakes. Every cake had a small note on it congratulating Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. However, she also asked Sidnaaz fans to stop sending these cakes as they would go waste if nobody could have them. She also added that instead, she wants the fans to be with them with their love and support. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos of the cakes.

A peek into Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram is often filled with her shoot pictures as well as brand promotions. She also shares her work on her Instagram. She recently shared a picture of herself in a denim dress. She styled it with a pair of glares. She also shared a mirror selfie without any caption. She is seen dressed in an animal print outfit. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos.

Shehnaaz Gill on the work front

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Tony Kakkar's song Kurta Pyjama. The song garnered a positive response from the audience. Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla were seen together in Darshan Rawal's music video Bhula Dunga. Sidnaaz fans got to see the chemistry between the pair.

