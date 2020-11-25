'Burlesque' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 2010 Musical And Their Characters

Burlesque is a musical film released in 2010. The movie was directed by Steven Antin. The movie received many Grammy nominations as well. Christina Aguilera and Cher had given music for the film.

The plot of the movie revolves around a talented but struggling singer who is looking for a job to pay her bills. She stumbles across a burlesque club where she auditions to be a dancer but is rejected. How she clings the ladder of success and makes a name for herself is makes the movie worthwhile to watch. If one wants to the cast of the Burlesque, this article provides all the details of the same.

Here are all the details about Burlesque cast

Christina Aguilera as Ali Rose

Christina Aguilera plays the character of Ali Rose in the film. She is the protagonist who is an aspiring artist but is struggling to find a job to make her ends meet. She auditions at a burlesque club but is instantly rejected. But she saves the club members from embarrassment as she lends her voice for their performance as the music goes out.

Cher as Tess Scali

Cher played the character of Tess Scali. She leads the dancers at the burlesque club. She is not convinced of Ali’s skills set to a dancer in the club. But she immediately hires Ali after she saves their face during a performance. She also starts realising and seeing Ali’s talent. This is one of the most intriguing of the Burlesque cast.

Cam Gigandet as John Miller

Cam Gigandet played the character of John Miller in the movie. Jack works at the burlesque club’s bar. He is the one who refers Ali to Tess and encourages her to give an audition. They also start liking each other. But he is reluctant to start anything with Ali because he is in a relationship with an aspiring actor who is away in New York.

Kristen Bell as Nikki

Kristen Bell played the character of Nikki in the film. Nikki is one of the best dancers at the burlesque club. She is also the lead performer. But her vice is that she is a drunkard and often comes to practise being drunk. Nikki takes an instant dislike towards Ali and is the one who cuts off the music during one of the club’s performances. This is one of the most intriguing of the cast of Burlesque.

Eric Dane as Marcus Gerber

Eric Dane played the character of Marcus Gerber in the film. Marcus slowly starts getting infatuated with Ali but Ali is only using him to make John jealous. She eventually breaks up with him. This is one of the most intriguing of the cast of Burlesque.

Image courtesy- @aguilera.online Instagram

