Burt Reynolds Laid To Rest At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery After 2 Years Of His Demise

After almost two years of his demise, Burt Reynolds has been laid to rest. As reported by People, the legendary icon was finally buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Thursday, February 12 in a private ceremony which was attended by Reynold’s family member via Zoom. Burt Reynold’s died of a heart attack at the Jupiter Medical Center back in September 2018. Two days after his demise, ex-wife Loni Anderson and Son Quinton held a private memorial service for the late actor.

Reynold’s body was cremated and his ashes were reportedly given to his niece. Now, he has subsequently interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery two years after his demise. A source told People, that post-an-hour long service, close friends and family members gathered at a tavern namely ER Bradley’s Saloon. As per the source, Reynolds would have appreciated this as he was a real person who loved doing casual things.

According to the outlet, attendees of the ceremony also watched a video which consisted of Reynold’s decade-long career in the Hollywood film industry. Currently, his gravesite has been temporarily marked with a simple headstone bearing his name. However, a bust of Burt, who was cremated, is reportedly under commission. The cemetery’s president and co-owner Tyler Cassity told People that the bust will be unveiled in a public ceremony maybe on the third death anniversary of the actor later this year.

At the time of his demise, Reynold’s niece issued a statement saying although the actor was suffering from health issues, his demise was ‘totally unexpected’. She told the portal that her uncle was not just a movie icon, but he was also a 'generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students’. Burt’s tragic demise came weeks before he was all set to begin shooting with prominent actor’s Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Burt Reynolds was supposed to be a part of the film Once Upon a time in Hollywood, however, weeks before the shooting would commence, the actor transitioned from Earth. He was replaced by Bruce Dern in the film.

