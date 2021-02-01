Where Was 'Smokey And The Bandit' Filmed? See Filming Locations Of Burt Reynolds Starrer

The American road action-comedy, Smokey and the Bandit was released in 1977. The movie was written and directed by Hal Needham. Robert L. Levy was the co-writer of the 1977 classic. The cast of Smokey and the Bandit included Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason among others. Read on to know Where was Smokey and the Bandit filmed?

Where was Smokey and the Bandit filmed?

Georgia

Smokey and the Bandit filming locations primarily included Georgia as reported in arkansasonline. Smokey and the Bandit is considered to be the first of big-budgeted movies to be filmed in Georgia according to the portal. Movies like The Hunger Games and TV shows like The Walking Dead are some of the famous projects that are associated with filming in Georgia. Take a look at a few Smokey and the Bandit shooting locations in Georgia where the filming took place according to horsepowermemories.

Lakewood Fairgrounds, Atlanta, Georgia

North Avenue, Jonesboro, Georgia

Town square, McDonough, Georgia

Mill Street, Jonesboro, Georgia

Mundy’s Mill Road, Jonesboro, Georgia

Highway 54, Jonesboro, Georgia

Flint River Road, Jonesboro, Georgia

Forest Parkway, Forest Park, Georgia

North Main Street and Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, Georgia

Macon Street and Rogers Street, McDonough, Georgia



Douglas County

According to douglascountyfilmtrail, Smokey and the Bandit was filmed in and around Southern towns, that is what contributed to the authenticity of the movie's plot. Some Douglas County sites have long been rumoured to be a part of the film which includes locations like Old Seven Flags Speedway, strips of Highway 166, and several other spots.

Smokey and the Bandit review and rating according to IMDb stands at a rating of 7 out of 10, while 90% of Google users have liked this film. Actor Burt Reynolds plays the role of Bo Darville in the movie. Darville is a bandit who attempts to transport 400 cases of Coors Beer illegally to Atlanta from Texarkana. After enjoying an illustrious career as an actor for six decades, Burt passed away in 2018. The movie also featured Sally Field as Carrie. Sally as Carrie essayed the role of a runaway bride in the film. Actor Jackie Gleason was seen in the role of Sheriff Buford T. Justice. Jackie as Buford chases Bandit on their way to Atlanta after his son's bride-to-be Carrie hops in Bandit's car.

