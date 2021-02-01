'Smokey And The Bandit' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Cult 1977 Film

The American road action-comedy, Smokey and the Bandit released back in 1977 and went on to receive a cult status over the years. The film had director Hal Needham at its helm who also wrote its story along with Robert L. Levy. The cast of Smokey and the Bandit was headlined by Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason alongside an ensemble cast. Read about Smokey and the Bandit cast to know about the Smokey and the Bandit characters in detail.

Smokey and the Bandit cast (Lead)

Burt Reynolds as Bo Darville

Late American film and television actor, director & producer, Burt Reynolds played the lead role of Bo Darville, aka the Bandit, in Smokey and the Bandit. Burt as Bandit essayed the role of a bootlegger, who attempts to transport 400 cases of Coors Beer illegally to Atlanta from Texarkana. After enjoying an illustrious career as an actor spanning six decades, Burt passed away in 2018.

Sally Field as Carrie

Two-time Academy Award-winning American actor, Sally Field played the role of Carrie in this 1977 film. Sally as Carrie essayed the role of a runaway bride in Smokey and the Bandit, who jumps into Bandit's car unknowingly. Thus, the latter becomes Sheriff Buford T. Justice's indirect target as his son Junior was to marry Carrie.

Jerry Reed as Cledus Snow

Late American singer-actor, Jerry Reed played the role of Cledus Snow, aka the Snowman, in this Hal Needham directorial. Jerry as Cledus plays the partner of Bandit in transporting Coors Beer illegally to Atlanta. The Snowman is the one who drives the truck full of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta. If you're wondering whether Jerry Reed really drove the truck in Smokey and the Bandit, according to Horsepowermemories.com, the actor wasn't actually driving the truck. It was being towed around by another vehicle.

Jackie Gleason as Sheriff Buford T. Justice

Popularly known as "The Great One", late American actor Jackie Gleason played the role of Sheriff Buford T. Justice, aka Smokey, in this road action-comedy. Jackie as Buford chases Bandit and Snowman on their way to Atlanta after his son's bride-to-be Carrie hops in Bandit's car.

Smokey and the Bandit cast (Supporting)

Mike Henry played Buford T. Justice's son, Junior Justice

Pat McCormick played a wealthy Texan, Big Enos Burdette

Paul Williams played Big Enos Burdette's son Little Enos Burdette

