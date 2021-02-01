Where Was 'Captain Marvel' Filmed? Read Details About The Filming Locations

One of the most anticipated films of 2019 was Marvel's Captain Marvel. It starred Brie Larson and Samuel Jackson in the main lead. Captain Marvel revolves around a battle between two alien races. Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers becomes one of the most powerful heroes on Earth. Captain Marvel was directed and written by Anna Boden. It also starred actors like Ben Mendelson and Jude Law in the main lead. There has been a lot of questions around where was Captain Marvel filmed? Read ahead to know more about the Captain Marvel filming location.

Where was Captain Marvel filmed?

Captain Marvel is probably one of the most important films in the Infinity Saga of MCU. A report by Movie Locations says that Captain Marvel was shot in several parts of Los Angeles, California, and Louisana. A major portion of the movie Captain Marvel takes place in space, so the primary filming of Captain Marvel was done in Sony Studios of Culver City, Los Angeles. A scene where Skrull uses the Gillibrand Quarry was shot in 5810, Benett Road, Simi Valley, Los Angeles. Another scene where Skrull commander Talos (Ben Mendelson) invades Vers' memory to collect information on a light-speed engine was filmed in 2600 Challenger Place in Oxnard. Filming of Captain Marvel was also done in several other parts of LA like Fernando Valley, Douglas Station, and Civic Center Station

Where in Louisiana was Captain Marvel filmed?

A major portion of the film is also filmed in Louisiana. A lot of fans had questions regarding "where in Louisiana was Captain Marvel filmed?" Well, a report from Movie Locations reveals that the scene where Talos, Vers, and Fury flee in a cargo jet to visit Maria who is another member of Dr. Lawson's team was shot in Baton Rogue. Other locations from California are The Zebra Club, Kern County, Sierra National Forest, and Stevenson Creek.

Captain Marvel grossed over 1.1 billion worldwide. It was the first female-led film that crossed the billion mark. It is Marvel's fifth highest-grossing film of all time. A sequel of Captain Marvel is scheduled for a release on November 11, 2022. It surpassed the record of Aquaman, Black Panther, and Wonder Woman. Fans loved Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. The reviews of the film were fairly positive and it got 64 out of 100 on Metascore.

