Where Is The 'Runaway Bride' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The 1999 Romantic-comedy Film

Runaway Bride is a 1999 American romantic film, that featured Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in starring roles. The movie revolves around Maggie Carpenter, portrayed by Julia Roberts, who has been given the title of being a 'Runaway Bride' after she left three men at the altar. Her life changes when she meets a journalist named Graham, played by Gere, who writes a column on her, based on the facts given by one of Maggie's ex fiances. Graham goes on to meet Maggie in her hometown Hale, where gradually he falls for her. Read on to know about The Runaway Bride filming location.

Where is the Runaway Bride filmed?

According to a report by moviemaps.org, the majority of the film was shot in Maryland, which is in Berlin. The lead character of the movie Maggie Carpenter belonged to the fictitious town of Hale, which was set up in Worcester County, Maryland, Berlin by the film's production team. The main streets of the small Berlin town, as well as the Atlantic Hotel, were used as major filming locations. The Berlin Hardware Store was transformed into Hale Hardware for the movie. A gift shop called Victorian Charm was used as a bridal store for some scenes.

A few of the scenes in the film were also shot in New York and Baltimore. The shooting happened mainly in Manhattan and Thompson Street. The church featured in the movie was the St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor. Much of the film production took place in and around historic Berlin, Maryland, while some of the business names on Main Street were changed.

More about the film

This film was the second movie to feature Julia Roberts and Richard Gere together after their super successful first film together titled Pretty Woman. The 1999 romantic comedy was directed by Garry Marshall and the screenplay was written by Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon. The film fared well at the box office and grossed $152.3 million in the United States and Canada, and an international gross of $157.2 million, altogether making $309.5 million worldwide.

