'Bye Bye Birdie' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Bye Bye Birdie was released in the year 1963. The film was an American musical comedy movie based on the 1960 stage production of the same name. However, the screenplay of the film was adapted from Michael Stewart's book. Helmed by George Sidney, the movie features Dick Van Dyke, Maureen Stapleton, Janet Leigh, Paul Lynde, and many others.

The movie was inspired by the life of pop icon Elvis Presley who was drafted into the US Army in the year 1957. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Bye Bye Birdie.

Bye Bye Birdie cast

Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh played the role of Rosie DeLeon. Leigh was born on July 6, 1927. Some of her notable works are in the movies Little Women, Harper, Boardwalk, and many more. Besides her work as an actor, she also wrote four books between the years 1984 and 2002. The actor-singer-dancer died in the year 2004.

Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke essayed the role of Albert Peterson. The actor gained recognition on radio and Broadway, and since then he became a household name known for his role as Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show. He also gained significant popularity for roles in movies like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Comic, Dick Tracy, and many more. The actor is also a recipient of five Primetime Emmys and a Grammy Award.

Ann-Margret

Ann-Margret played the role of Kim MacAfee. Ann-Margret Olsson, famously known as Ann-Margret, is a Swedish–American actress. As an actor, she is best known for her roles in Viva Las Vegas, The Cincinnati Kid, Carnal Knowledge, The Train Robbers, and many more. The actor has won five Golden Globe Awards and has been nominated for two Academy Awards and two Grammy Awards.

Other actors:

Maureen Stapleton as Mae Peterson

Bobby Rydell as Hugo Peabody

Jesse Pearson as Conrad Birdie

Ed Sullivan as himself

Paul Lynde as Harry MacAfee

Mary LaRoche as Doris MacAfee

Michael Evans as Claude Paisley

Robert Paige as Bob Precht

Gregory Morton as Maestro Borov

Bryan Russell as Randolph MacAfee

Milton Frome as Mr. Maude

Hattie Fair as Edna

Ben Astar as the ballet manager

