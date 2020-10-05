Who Played Ursula In 'Bye Bye Birdie'? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Bye Bye Birdie is a 1963 musical comedy film which was based on a 1960 play by the same name. Several characters from the film were loved by the audiences back then. However, the character of Ursula left a special mark on audiences. The young actor who played the role in the film grew up and soon was never to be seen in the film line. Thus, people have always questioned as to who was the actor who played Ursula in Bye Bye Birdie. Actor Trudi Ames was the one who played the beloved character.

Who played Ursula in Bye Bye Birdie?

Also Read | Jason Momoa Restores Wife Lisa Bonet's First Car That She Bought In 1965; Watch Video

Despite being cast at a young age, Trudi Ames left a lasting impact on audiences. She was loved for her work on this film and especially her scenes with the telephones. Despite having a short role as a best friend of a pivotal character, Trudi as Ursula left a mark with the audiences. People loved her character and wished to see more of her roles back then. However, she soon quit the film industry and transitioned into another career, according to People Pill.

Also Read | 'Ship Of Fools' Cast: Here's A List Of Actors Who Were Part Of The 1965 Classic

Trudi however did not completely ghost out of acting and worked in a bunch of films and shows before eventually leaving the film world. The actor worked in a few films which did not credit her for the role she did. According to the portal, Bye Bye Birdie and Gypsy were the two films for which her role was labelled as uncredited. Besides that, she worked in The Impossible Years as Francine and in the 1965 Cinderella as the daughter. Apart from those roles, she also worked in a few other shows as well.

Also Read | Battle Of Hajipir: 55th Anniversary And Capture Of The Pass In 1965

Trudi Ames had quite a promising career with ABC, naming her as one of the twelve most promising young actors in the industry. However, she eventually left the field of acting and moved to teach in a public school in Los Angeles. According to the portal, the actor has been teaching for twenty years now. Fans of the actor even had a dedicated page for her remembering her amazing performance from Bye Bye Birdie on Facebook.

Also Read | Dharmendra Shares An Unseen Video From His 1965 Film 'Purnima' On Occasion Of Janmashtami

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.