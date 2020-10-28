'Caddyshack' Cast: Read Ahead To Know Who Starred In 1980 Sports-comedy Film

Caddyshack is a sports comedy movie released in 1980. It was one of the highest-grossing films during that time. The film was directed by Harold Ramis which was his debut directorial. The plot of Caddyshack revolves around a teenager who works as a caddy on a golf course to raise money for his college education. In order to secure a scholarship, win a grand Caddy Day tournament. If one wants to know the cast of Caddyshack, this article provides all the details. Read ahead to know the cast of Caddyshack.

Here are details about Caddyshack cast

Chevy Chase as Ty Webb

Chevy Chase played the character of Ty Webb. Ty is one of the most notorious golfers but he is passionate about the sport. He tries to get in the good books of Judge Elihu Smails who is the arrogant founder of caddie scholarship programmes. He was the most mischievous of the Caddyshack cast. Ty was one of the most interesting of Caddyshack cast.

Michael O'Keefe as Danny Noonan

Micheal O’Keefe played the character of the protagonist, Danny Noonan in the film. He caddies at the golf club to fund his college education. He also prepares to secure the caddie scholarship and get on the good terms of the Judge.

Rodney Dangerfield as Al Czervik

Rodney Dangerfield played the character off Al Czervik. He is one of the most arrogant golfers in the movie. Czervik cheats with the judge in a bet and causes the latter to lose it. Danny takes the blame for the same.

Ted Knight as Judge Elihu Smails

Ted Knight played the role of Judge Elihu Smails. He is the chairman of the huge golf course and the director of the caddie scholarship. He gets in a feud with a new golfer who is a newcomer on his golf course.

Bill Murray as Carl Spackler

Bill Murray played the character of a mentally unstable groundskeeper of the golf course. His job was to kill a burrowing rodent who was damaging the grass of the golf course. Spackler tries to kill him with a rifle and a water hose but fails.

Sarah Holcomb as Maggie O'Hooligan

Sarah Holcomb played the character of Maggie O’Hooligan in the movie. She is Danny’s girlfriend and helps him a lot in the movie. Danny and Maggie work as the waiting staff on the golf course.

