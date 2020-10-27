'Jason X' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Jason X is an American science fiction movie directed by Jim Isaac. The movie featuring Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder, Chuck Campbell, and Kane Hodder is the tenth instalment in the Friday the 13th film series. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Jason, who is cryogenically frozen and stays dormant for almost 445 years. The movie then unfolds in the year 2455, when he is found inadvertently awoken by a group of students. Jason X was theatrically released in the U.S. on April 26, 2002. The movie mostly received negative reviews from critics and grossed almost $17 million. The film was then followed by Freddy vs. Jason, a crossover with the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series which released in the year 2003. Here is a full list of Jason X cast.

The Cast of Jason X

Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees / Uber Jason

Kane Warren Hodder, famously known as Kane Hodder, is an American actor, stuntman, and author. He is best known for his portrayal of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise. Besides this, he is also known for his role as Victor Crowley in the Hatchet series. Kane has also played a prominent role in the film Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.

Lexa Doig as Rowan LaFontaine

Alexandra Lecciones Doig, famously known as Lexa Doig, is a Canadian actor. Lexa portrayed the title role in the 2000–2005 released Canadian-American science fiction-adventure TV series named Andromeda. The actor also portrayed the female lead role of Rowan in the science fiction action horror film Jason X. Moreover, she also appeared in the Aurora Teagarden mystery films on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel.

Lisa Ryder as Kay-Em 14

Lisa Ryder was born on October 26, 1970. Lisa is a Canadian actor, who portrayed the role of Beka Valentine on the science fiction television series Andromeda. She was born in Edmonton and during her college days at the University of Toronto, she began acting.

Other Jason X Characters

Chuck Campbell as Tsunaron

Melyssa Ade as Janessa

Peter Mensah as Sergeant Brodski

Melody Johnson as Kinsa

Derwin Jordan as Waylander

Jonathan Potts as Professor Brandon Lowe

Phillip Williams as Crutch

Dov Tiefenbach as Azrael

Kristi Angus as Adrienne Thomas

Dylan Bierk as Briggs

Amanda Brugel as Geko

Yani Gellman as Stoney

Todd Farmer as Dallas

David Cronenberg as Dr. Wimmer

Robert A. Silverman as Dieter Perez

Marcus Parilo as Sgt. Marcus

Boyd Banks as Fat Lou

