Caitlyn Jenner Defends Her Kids, Reveals She Apologised After Leaving 'I'm A Celebrity'

After Caitlyn Jenner left the show I'm a Celebrity, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were criticised for not greeting her when she left the jungle. She spent three weeks in the jungle and left the show on December 6, 2019. However, when she got eliminated from the competition none from her famous family went to Australia to meet her. As per reports, both her famous daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner went on a holiday trip. While Kylie Jenner went for a ski trip and Kendall Jenner was living her life on the Yacht.

ALSO READ| Courteney Cox Compares Herself To Caitlyn Jenner, Leaves Jennifer Aniston In Splits

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she called her kids to apologise after she left the show I’m a Celebrity. Caitlyn Jenner defended both her kids Kylie and Kendall saying that her family are well-known and that she never asked any of her kids to come to Australia or expected them to be there. According to Caitlyn Jenner, both have businesses and families. Caitlyn Jenner added that she was disappointed when they were criticised.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian On Caitlyn Jenner's Elimination: "No One From I'm A Celeb Reached Out"

Caitlyn Jenner further added that after the show was over, she called or texted all the kids to apologise to them. Caitlyn Jenner also opened up about how relieved she is after transitioning from Bruce Jenner the athlete to Caitlyn Jenner. She added that it took a long time for her to figure it out. However, she doesn’t have any regrets about playing Bruce for 65 years. Caitlyn Jenner further added that Bruce was a good boy and he did a lot of wonderful things to raise an amazing family. However, according to Caitlyn Jenner, the days of living a lie are behind now. She said that it may take a little longer to get ready in the morning but she wakes up and can be herself all day. Caitlyn Jenner is much more comfortable in her skin that she was before.

ALSO READ| No One Receives Caitlyn Jenner As She Exits 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

ALSO READ| Caitlyn Jenner Confesses That She Does Not Know Any Of Kanye West's Songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.