Caitlyn Jenner Wants Daughter Kendall Jenner To Rekindle Romance With Harry Styles?

Reality star and former fitness expert Caitlyn Jenner wants daughter Kendall Jenner to re-unite with One direction vocalist and band member Harry Styles. Kendall and Harry have been good friends since 2013 and were rumoured to be dating in 2016, 2017.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian Is Shocked And Confused Over Caitlyn Jenner's "haven't Talked" Comment

In a report from Female First, the former finess expert Caitlyn Jenner expressed that it would be great if Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles re-unite. Caitlyn Jenner is supportive of her daughter’s choice and also wishes that the rumours and speculations should be true. Further in the interview she also said that there is no harm if the two are dating.

Also Read | Courteney Cox Compares Herself To Caitlyn Jenner, Leaves Jennifer Aniston In Splits

Caitlyn Jenner expressed in an interview show Capital Breakfast that she has met Harry Styles once. She recalls that at the event he accompanied Kendall Jenner and seemed like a gentleman. She also added that Kendall Jenner is always praising Harry Styles. Kendall thinks very well of the singer. She believes that her daughter and Harry had a good connection and never knew what happened between the two.

Also Read | Caitlyn Jenner Defends Her Kids, Reveals She Apologised After Leaving 'I'm A Celebrity'

Caitlyn Jenner shared this adorable baby picture of Kendall Jenner recently

Also Read | No One Receives Caitlyn Jenner As She Exits 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

The speculations and rumours around Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles escalated after the duo appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Harry Styles was guest hosting for James and coincidently Kendall Jenner was the guest. Many fans were happy to see the former rumoured couple together. As fans started asking the two celebs to reunite, there is no official statement from either of the celebs as of yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.