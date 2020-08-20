Billie Eilish’s First 'My Future' Live Performance Showcased At DNC; Watch

As of yesterday, the American singer and song writer, Billie Eilish delivered a performance at the Democratic National Convention. She performed her new single, My Future. Further, this was the first time she sang a My Future at a live event. Billie asked the audiences to vote for Joe Biden at the event.

However, a message was delivered to the audiences before Billie Eilish's My Future performance. Billie Eilish said, “You don't need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who's building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out”.

Billie’s performance was showcased on the third night of the Democratic National Convention. The DNC schedule also included artists like Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges. Maggie and Leon reportedly performed at the Convention this week.

Billie Eilish's Instagram:

Before performing at the Democratic National Convention, Eilish took to Instagram to share a video wherein she asked people to vote against the current United States President Donald Trump. This was the same video that was also showcased at the Democratic National Convention. Billie captioned the post as, “register to vote. link in bio”. Several fans liked Billie Eilish's Instagram video. You can check out the Instagram video here:

Recently Billie also shared a short clip of her My Future performance. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Billie Eilish's Twitter:

Eilish also shared a Tweet before her My Future performance at the Democratic National Convention. This was the same video that was shared by her on Instagram. Eilish’s Tweet has received about 757.7K views, 68.6K likes, 17.2K Retweets and counting. You can check out the tweets here:

Watch Billie’s performance of “my future” live from the 2020 Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/A4Uo0OmLrQ

Register to vote: https://t.co/5zf6pwhmzo pic.twitter.com/1eolYmzFi4 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 20, 2020

Billie Eilish's songs:

This year Billie has released two singles. Her recent one being My Future. Billie’s previous single was for the James Bond film, No Time To Die. This was a title theme song of the film. Some of her other songs include Ocean Eyes, Bored, Bad Guy and several others.

