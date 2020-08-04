Billie Eilish's Latest Single 'My Future' Lyrics Relatable In Current Scenario

Billie Eilish, on the last day of July this year, dropped her latest single titled "My Future". With a lot of buzz, the very launch of this much-awaited track of the Grammy Award singer was a huge event. Within a short span of four days post My Future release, the soulful track has crossed a whopping 24million views on youtube already and, the pace is just accelerating. The most unique feature about this Billie Eilish track is its riveting and relatable lyrics. To understand the meaning of Billie's My Future song better, let's decode the very thought behind the creation of this mesmerising number.

Decoding lyrics of Billie Eilish's latest single 'My Future'

Days prior to the release of My Future song, Billie Eilish shared animated still from her track on her Insta. In which one can see a girl gazing at the moon on a starry night. This anime still created a lot anticipated amongst the admirers of the Bad Guy singer. 'My Future' is a single can also be treated as the first follow up of When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie's much-loved debut album.

In a candid conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily, Billy Eilish talked about how she and her brother started writing the lyrics during the very start of the quarantine phase.

The lovely singer further elaborated about how the lyrics make so much meaning now in the times of pandemic. When the future looks blurry, but still one is holding on to the very concept of hope. That one fine day, things will get back to normal. Not the "new normal" but the regular normal. Billie Eilish also added how much the relevance the My Future lyrics hold, especially during such tough times. The song in a way connects to the feeling of being locked up in our houses which results in the release of anxiety and, a sense of insecurity which further attacks freedom of movement unlike before.

Thus, the lyrics of My Future track not only highlighted all these factors but also in a way answers all the questions related to it. This is also evident from the spellbinding musical beats attached to this Billie Eilish's melodious animated number. As it starts on a very low face and then slowly accelerated with some foot-tapping beats accompanied by the penetrating voice of the AMA award-winning artist. In the end, all you can hear is Billie Eilish singing My Future without any music. Watch the official video here-

