'Call Me Kat' Cast Boasts Of Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan And More

Call Me Kat is an interesting comedy series created by Darlene Hunt. The series is set when a 39-year-old woman decides to use the money her parents had saved for her wedding to open a cat-themed café. The series released on January 3, 2021, and has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for her acting skills and storyline. The series is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of Call Me Kat cast below:

Mayim Bialik as Kat

In the cast of Call Me Kat, Mayim Bialik essays the role of Kat. She is seen to play the role of a 39-year-old single woman who runs a cat cafe in Louisville and struggles to find a balance between her fulfilling life and her constant sense of loneliness. In the series, Kat is also seen making some hilarious statements about her life and people around her that is sure to leave fans in splits.

Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila

In the cast of Call Me Kat, Swoosie Kurtz essays the role of Sheila. In the show, Sheila, Kat's overbearing mother who can't understand why her daughter chooses to be single and is constantly trying to get her to meet new men. Even though her plans and techniques don’t work much on her daughter, Sheila still tries her best to make her plans succeed.

Also read | 'Once Upon A Holiday' Cast Boasts Of Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell And More

Leslie Jordan as Phil

In the cast of Call Me Kat, Leslie Jordan essays the role of Phil, who is a gay man working with Kat. In the show, Phil is a recently divorced gay man who works as the head baker at Kat's café. As shown in the trailer, every proposal Kat gets Phil tries to check out the man and goes on to give his opinion on the same. Phil also goes gaga on seeing them and wishes that they could date him too.

Also read | 'Chicago Med' Cast Headlined By Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto & Many More

'Call Me Kat' supporting roles

Julian Gant as Carter in Call Me Kat cast

Cheyenne Jackson as Max in the cast of Call Me Kat

Vanessa Lachey as Tara in Call Me Kat cast

Schuyler Helford as Brigitte in the cast of Call Me Kat

Also read | Laguna Beach Cast Reunites After 16 Years For A Good Cause; Watch The Video

Also read | 'Dirty Dozen' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.