'Chicago Med' Cast Headlined By Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto & Many More

Chicago Med is an interesting drama created by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, and Matt Olmstead. The series chronicles the city's most highly trained medical team saving lives while managing their unique interpersonal relationships. The series released on November 17, 2015, and is currently in its eight-season. The series has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the actors' performances and the storyline. The series is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Read on to know who is a part of the Chicago Med cast below:

'Chicago Med' cast

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Nick Gehlfuss stars as Dr. Will Halstead (brother of Det. Jay Halstead) on the NBC drama Chicago Med. Will balances the tension of becoming ER's assistant physician supervisor and moves on from the tumultuous relationship he had with Dr. Natalie Manning (played by Torrey DeVitto).

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Oliver Platt stars as the newly widowed Dr. Daniel Charles, the Director of Psychiatry, who has tremendous insight into his patients and is intelligent on all subjects including his personal life, in the NBC drama Chicago Med.

Yaya DaCosta as Nurse April Sexton

In the cast of Chicago Med, Yaya DaCosta stars as April Sexton, a brave, bold and intuitive ER nurse. Her character also has the ability to cope adeptly with the most harried situations in the hospital.

Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning

In the Chicago Med cast, Torrey DeVitto essays the role of Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency pediatric specialist. He is a very professional specialist and has moved on from her tumultuous relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

In the cast of Chicago Med, Dominic Rains stars as Dr. Crockett Marcel, an ace emergency room surgeon at NBC's Chicago Med. Raised in New Orleans, Crockett is a hard-won Louisiana doctor who is great at performing surgery but not as good at following the rules.

'Chicago Med' cast supporting roles

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris in Chicago Med cast

Rachel DiPillo as Sarah Reese in Chicago Med cast

Courtney Rioux as Paramedic Courtney in Chicago Med cast

Ashland Thomas as ED Doctor in Chicago Med cast

